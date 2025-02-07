Keystone Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,836 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.4% of Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

USRT stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

