Keystone Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 409 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,639,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after buying an additional 464,400 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,089,000 after acquiring an additional 403,254 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,776,000 after acquiring an additional 401,420 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

