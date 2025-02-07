Keystone Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 600 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $59.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

