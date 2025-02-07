Keystone Financial Group Inc. Invests $106,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Allan Corp raised its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,481,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in 3M by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,329.15. The trade was a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $7,553,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,308.50. This represents a 21.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day moving average is $132.07. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.