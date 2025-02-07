Keystone Financial Group Inc. Invests $198,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,989,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 146,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $145.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $109.63 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

