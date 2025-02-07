Keystone Financial Group Inc. Invests $238,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,594,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $297.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.69 and its 200 day moving average is $303.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.83.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

