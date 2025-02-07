Keystone Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 43.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.43.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:R opened at $156.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.62 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

