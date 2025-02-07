Keystone Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,293 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTV stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.75.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.