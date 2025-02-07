Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 1519101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

