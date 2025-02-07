Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $468.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of KNSL opened at $494.27 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $355.12 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,940. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,191.57. This trade represents a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

