KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,979,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,424,000 after buying an additional 145,317 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 32,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,647,708,000 after buying an additional 3,408,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,221,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,487,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,743 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in KLA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,684,000 after acquiring an additional 286,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 945,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,464,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $761.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $682.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $598.68 and a 1-year high of $896.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.