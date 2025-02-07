Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $131,520.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,069.28. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 86,567 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 192,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTOS. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

