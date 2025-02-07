Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,679 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Emprise Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.94 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

