Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys 10,068 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 210.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,778. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

