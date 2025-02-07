Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 96,207 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 96,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 506,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 22.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 138,416 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Coupang by 40.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 202,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 58,060 shares in the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 139.1% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,817,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,940,000. This trade represents a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,009,234 shares of company stock worth $344,761,515 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

