Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 28,158 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,608 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 0.8% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 599.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,819 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,927,000 after buying an additional 1,744,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after buying an additional 1,164,717 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,715,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,099,000 after acquiring an additional 960,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,847,000 after acquiring an additional 770,195 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

