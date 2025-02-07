Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in KBR by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 32.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

