Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $147.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

