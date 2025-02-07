Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 29.5% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.23. The company has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.