Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Kura Oncology Q2 Earnings

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital raised Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

KURA stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at $694,078.91. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,551.11. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,255 shares of company stock worth $100,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

