Leo Wealth LLC Sells 209 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leo Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $529.60 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.05.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

