Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Leslie’s updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.010-0.070 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to -0.250–0.230 EPS.

Leslie’s Trading Down 19.4 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $334.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

