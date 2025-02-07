LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.86 and last traded at $83.54, with a volume of 26213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

LGI Homes Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.41. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $651.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 29.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

