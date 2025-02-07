Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) CFO Erik Weaver Sells 1,741 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Life Time Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LTH opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $31,575,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 33.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,050,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,487,000 after buying an additional 758,757 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 135.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 513,033 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 113.7% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 849,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 452,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,160,000 after buying an additional 356,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

