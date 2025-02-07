Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Lincoln National Stock Up 3.1 %

Lincoln National stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 924,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

