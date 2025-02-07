Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Linde by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 71 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.34 per share, with a total value of $44,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $102,832.22. This trade represents a 75.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total value of $963,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,260,958.10. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $460.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $410.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

