Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

