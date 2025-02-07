Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $209.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.50.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

