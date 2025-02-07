Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,886 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

DLTR opened at $74.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

