Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.24 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

