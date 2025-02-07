Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the third quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.90.

Cencora Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $246.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 266.62%. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

