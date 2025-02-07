Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $9.08 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1,224.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $127.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $132.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.92.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.