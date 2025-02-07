Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $8,777,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 16.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $192.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average of $185.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.