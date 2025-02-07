Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after buying an additional 323,235 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 59.1% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,138,000 after buying an additional 254,985 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,692,000 after buying an additional 216,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,248,773,000 after buying an additional 194,294 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $177.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $180.26.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,027.80. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

