Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $102,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

