Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

