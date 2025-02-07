Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axos Invest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Axos Invest Inc. now owns 575,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 54,293 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 249,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

