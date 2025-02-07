Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,934,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,324,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $248.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average of $244.29. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $192.40 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.