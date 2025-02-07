Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,599 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 58.3% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.1 %

LRCX stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

