Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases 60,184 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 306.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

