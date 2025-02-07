Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,910 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 99.8% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.