Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Director Matthew Howard Mcgahan Sells 115,000 Shares

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Howard Mcgahan sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,270.45. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Howard Mcgahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Matthew Howard Mcgahan sold 80,000 shares of Lottery.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $32,800.00.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Shares of LTRY stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.14. Lottery.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com ( NASDAQ:LTRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 594.64% and a negative return on equity of 88.86%.

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

