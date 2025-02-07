Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.0 million-$425.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.8 million.

Lumentum Trading Down 7.3 %

LITE stock traded down $6.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,320,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. Lumentum has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,542,188.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,209.52. This trade represents a 34.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $131,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,628.68. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,797 shares of company stock worth $8,881,428. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

