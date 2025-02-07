Mach Natural Resources LP Intends Public Offering, Reporting Preliminary Estimates of Financial Performance

Mach Natural Resources LP, a Delaware limited partnership, announced on February 5, 2025, its intention to conduct an underwritten public offering of common units representing limited partner interests through a preliminary prospectus supplement. The purpose of the offering is to raise funds for the company’s operational activities. The company’s estimated financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2024, including revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA, was outlined in the preliminary prospectus supplement.

These estimates, while providing insight into the company’s financial standing, are not a substitute for full annual financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the preliminary estimates are subject to various risks and uncertainties as detailed in the company’s previous reports.

As of December 31, 2024, Mach Natural Resources had total liquidity of approximately $176 million, with plans to report net income ranging between $183.3 million and $187.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $594.7 million and $606.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Furthermore, the company expects total net production volumes between 31,412 MBoe and 32,046 MBoe and total revenues from oil, natural gas, and NGL sales between $927.4 million and $946.2 million for the same period.

In a separate event, the company closed the acquisition of certain oil and gas assets known as the Flycatcher Assets in the Ardmore Basin of Oklahoma. The purchase price for these assets was $29.8 million, contributing to an increase in the company’s total leasehold and mineral acreage.

Mach Natural Resources LP has also secured commitments for a senior secured reserve-based revolving credit agreement, known as the New Credit Facility, to enhance its financial position. The proceeds from the public offering, combined with cash on hand and borrowings under the New Credit Facility, are expected to facilitate the repayment of existing debts and improve the company’s cash flow.

The company’s financial and operational information presented in this filing is preliminary and subject to change pending the completion of financial closing procedures and other developments. The full report and related exhibits can be accessed through the SEC filing system for further details on Mach Natural Resources LP’s financial and operational performance.

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

