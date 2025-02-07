Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Issues Earnings Results

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.71 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Made Tech Group had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 6.36%.

Made Tech Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MTEC traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 31.13 ($0.39). The company had a trading volume of 588,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,466. Made Tech Group has a 52 week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.88 ($0.41). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.33. The stock has a market cap of £46.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,556.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Get Made Tech Group alerts:

Made Tech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

Receive News & Ratings for Made Tech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made Tech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.