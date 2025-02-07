Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Issues Earnings Results

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.71 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Made Tech Group had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 6.36%.
Made Tech Group Price Performance
Shares of LON MTEC traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 31.13 ($0.39). The company had a trading volume of 588,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,466. Made Tech Group has a 52 week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.88 ($0.41). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.33. The stock has a market cap of £46.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,556.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.62.
