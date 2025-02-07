Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Stock Price Up 10.6% – Should You Buy?

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.70 ($0.38). 1,065,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 505,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.75 ($0.35).

Made Tech Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.33. The company has a market capitalization of £45.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,533.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 0.71 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Made Tech Group had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Made Tech Group Plc will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Made Tech Group

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

