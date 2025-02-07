Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.