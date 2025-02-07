Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Holdings Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 279,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 88,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $13,318,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

MFC stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.