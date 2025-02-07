Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $54.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,005.82. 8,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,848. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,755.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,646.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,405.11 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

