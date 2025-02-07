Mather Group LLC. Buys 69 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $732.88.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.3 %

HUBS stock opened at $777.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,879.75, a P/E/G ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $726.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $811.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total transaction of $18,497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock worth $54,900,427 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

